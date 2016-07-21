Autodesk Live Aims To Change Building Design With Video Game-Like Walk-Throughs

While trying to design a set of high-end homes, Frank Wolbertus and his colleagues at TBI-KennisLab had an idea.

Wolbertus had been testing a tool from Autodesk that within minutes could turn building designs into video game-like 3D worlds. Wouldn’t it be nice if TBI–one of the largest building companies in the Netherlands–could share those walk throughs with the home-buyers? Although the tool was still in development and under a non-disclosure agreement, Autodesk gave the go-ahead. And before long, the buyers were changing the layout of their future home based on what they’d seen in the simulations.

Seven months later, Autodesk is releasing that tool, dubbed “Autodesk Live.” By helping people visualize the space that architects have created, the hope is that it will change the building design process.

Autodesk Live is a $30 per month add on within Revit, the company’s popular building-design program. By pressing one button, designers can create an interactive scene that’s sort of like a first-person computer game. (Incidentally, Autodesk Live makes use of Stingray, a 3D game engine the company announced last year.) Doors open and close as the user steps through. Sunlight and shadows are accurate to the time of day and geographic location. Designers can even define the height of the user’s head, which swivels gently as it climbs up stairs and turns corners.

“It will give you a real sense of what it will feel like to walk around and basically live in that building or the that house in the future–before it’s built,” says Nicolas Fonta, Autodesk Live’s senior product manager.

Interactive models aren’t a new concept in the building-design world, but Autodesk argues that its solution is the simplest. Once the designer presses the “Go LIVE” button in Revit, Autodesk uploads the model to its servers, performs some processing in the cloud, and spits out an interactive file a few minutes later. Designers can then tweak visual settings in a separate Live Editor application before passing it on to clients, who can walk through the model using a Live Viewer app for Windows PCs and iPads.

“Next-generation consumers are going to expect this, and we need to make it easier for designers to participate, and we need to make it more accessible for them,” says Angi Izzi, Autodesk’s global industry strategy and business manager.