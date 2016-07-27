Are Investors Still Squeamish About Putting Money Into Women’s Health?

Karen Long is no stranger to entrepreneurship, having worked at fast-growing startups in everything from biotech to wine. But with her newest company, Nuelle, she faced some hurdles that she’s never encountered before.

Nuelle is a device that is designed to encourage arousal for women who experience problems with their sex drive at various stages in their lives. Long says she started the company after conducting extensive user research, in which many women shared that they lacked alternatives to hormone therapies.

“This was where we saw one of the greatest unmet needs in health care,” says Long, who saw an opportunity to create a device-based alternative. After assembling an all-female executive team that included obstetrician Leah Millheiser and former Art.com senior vice president of marketing Lesa Musatto, she set forth for Sand Hill Road to secure the company’s first big check.

Karen Long and Dr. Leah Millheiser

Long expected that it would take some time to find the right set of backers, but she didn’t anticipate her all-female team being referred to by a male partner as “the Charlie’s Angels.” Nor did she expect that she’d face the kind of blatant dismissals that she did: She was regularly laughed at in pitch meetings, and was told by several venture capitalists that she must be exaggerating the data, as “it doesn’t happen to my wife.”

Long did succeed in raising capital from New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Correlation Ventures, and is readying for her next round after releasing the first product. NEA’s health investor Josh Makower noted in a recent interview that the fundraising process for Nuelle was a unique and challenging feat, despite the extent of the problem and the market size.

Fortunately for Long and other founders, some reports are finding a rise in institutional investment in women’s and children’s health. Seed fund Rock Health looked specifically at digital health startups and noted a steady increase since 2011. Five years ago, when the firm started recording data, no companies in this category raised more than $2 million. By the third quarter of 2015, nine companies had already raised $84 million. The same report found that about a quarter of women’s health companies that raise venture capital have female CEOs, which might seem low, but it is higher than the 7% average for health-tech startups.

But as with any space, some categories are trendier than others from an investment standpoint. Fertility and reproductive health is gaining traction. Women get their period monthly for decades, which puts it in a different category to pregnancy-related products that are only used for a small window of time. Some examples are Glow, a fertility tracking app (incidentally, started by six men); Thinx, maker of period-proof undies; Lola, a tampon delivery service; and Looncup from Loonlabs, a smart menstrual cup.