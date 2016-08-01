What It Will Take For Theranos To Make A Comeback

Theranos is facing private litigation, federal investigations, and voided tests, and its business partners have fled. Its CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, is barred from running a lab for at least two years. A Hollywood drama is already underway to memorialize its fall from grace. If that isn’t rock bottom for a biotech company, then what is?

But the company hasn’t closed its doors; far from it. On Monday afternoon, it is making a big announcement at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry’s annual conference in Philadelphia. To a roomful of discerning scientists, Holmes will share much-awaited data on the “precision and accuracy” of its tests. That includes research on how its finger-prick blood test compares to a venus blood draw, and a demonstration of a slew of tests including one to diagnose the Zika virus.

It’s a first step to building a bridge to the scientific community, but will it be enough? We spoke to lawyers, doctors, crisis communications experts, and others to gauge whether the company can make a comeback after months of scandal.

“Maybe a year ago, such a presentation would have helped them avoid the troubles they’re in,” says Bradley Merrill Thompson, a lawyer with the firm Epstein, Becker & Green, who specializes in life sciences. At this point, Thompson believes that the hurdles to regaining the trust of regulators are non-trivial.

As he points out, Theranos made a grave error in hyping up its range of tests too early in its development. The company has only received a clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for one test: A $9 finger-stick test for herpes. But in the year prior to that approval, the company had heralded its technology as revolutionary and claimed to test for “hundreds” of diseases with a few drops of blood. It’ll be very difficult to come back from that.

“They did all that promotion on the basis of inadequate data,” he explains. “I imagine anything they release now will be greeted with skepticism.” After a career helping companies navigate FDA regulations, he notes that a two-year lab ban on a company executive isn’t something that an agency would ever take lightly. “They do it precisely because they’ve lost trust,” he says.

Half-a-dozen physicians interviewed by Fast Company say that it would take far more that a single presentation for them to trust Theranos enough to recommend one of its tests to a patient. That would be the beginning.