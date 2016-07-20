The New 2 Chainz Video Is Really A Commercial For Booze Brand Hpnotiq

WHO: Hpnotiq, Team Epiphany, 2 Chainz

WHY WE CARE: Rap and hip hop artists have a long and illustrious history with brands, whether it’s unofficial endorsements or incognito authorship. So it should come as no surprise when a major artist teams with a brand to create his latest music video. Here we have one of the world’s best known blue boozes creating and debuting 2 Chainz new video for the track “Not Invited,” off his most recent album ColleGrove.

Written and produced by ad agency Team Epiphany, and directed by Jordan Fish, the video is a throwback to the over-the-top house party, with Trappy the dog taking a trippy ride on a hoverboard.

In a statement, 2 Chainz said, “Hpnotiq is iconic. I don’t think a lot of people realize how important it was and is to rap music culture. So, me and Trappy had to bring it back on ‘em. R. Kelly had a whole wall of it in his video? Well we have a house full. It’s a new era.”