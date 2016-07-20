This High-Tech Elmo Thermometer Will Make Your Sniffling Kid Smile

For a parent, there is nothing worse than finding out your kid isn’t feeling well—except, perhaps, having to take their temperature.

Until children are three years old, doctors recommend taking temperatures rectally for the most accurate readings. For a child who is already sick and tired, this can be very uncomfortable; for a parent already sick with worry, it can be downright torture.

This is why ear probe thermometers, which give precise readings in as little as one second, have been so popular with parents. These devices—similar to the thermometers used in hospitals—can be gentle enough to use on a sleeping baby, which means less fuss and more accurate readings.

Smart thermometer company Kinsa—which was founded in 2012 by Inder Sigh, the former EVP of the Clinton Foundation’s Health Access Initiative—has developed a range of connected devices for parents, including a smart ear thermometer and a “smart stick” that is similar to the traditional thermometer but is linked to your smartphone (which cost $49.99 and $19.99 respectively).

Today, Kinsa is launching a product that uses Sesame Street characters to make the process of taking temperatures more fun for kids. The new ear thermometer is emblazoned with Elmo’s face; Elmo’s nose doubles as the “on” button.

More importantly, the device is linked to a free companion app that features Elmo offering empathy and words of encouragement. If the app detects that the child has a fever, Elmo might say, “Sorry you aren’t feeling well,” or “Feel better soon.” Other cute animations in the app make the experience feel like a game, rather than a chore.

“We were trying to figure out if we could transform taking temperatures from something that kids dread to something that they kind of look forward to,” Lauren Davis, Kinsa’s VP of marketing, told Fast Company.