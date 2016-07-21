These Are The Companies With The Best Work-Life Balance

Finding a good balance between work and the rest of your life is a constant challenge for the connected employee–even when they’re in a dream job and have an empathetic supervisor.

That’s due in part to fact that two to four extra hours have been added to the traditional workweek, and more of us work from home than ever before.

However, there are some companies taking measures to ensure their employees aren’t working at the expense of their personal time. Online job platform Indeed complied a list of the top 25 companies offering their staffers the best work-life balance. Analyzing over 10 million company reviews posted on the platform, Indeed’s researchers focused only on companies in the Fortune 500 that have at least 25 reviews.

In total, 379 companies across a variety of industries were included. They were rated by their employees on a 1 to 5 scale (5 = the highest) on how well they felt the company helped them achieve a good work-life balance over the past year.

Southwest Airlines topped the list scoring a 4.083, followed closely by Discovery Communications (media and entertainment), Altria (tobacco and cigarettes) CenterPoint Energy (electric and natural gas utility) and Viacom (film and cable television). Here’s the complete ranking:

The diversity of industries, according to Paul Wolfe, senior vice president of human resources at Indeed, was the biggest surprise among the findings. “With transportation, energy, consumer products, tech, media, and more in the top, it shows that any company in any industry can can offer their employees some version of work-life balance,” he says.

Beyond that, Wolfe says that because the top 10 companies are so diverse so it’s hard to imagine one policy that works for them all. He points out that top-ranked Southwest Airlines has a lot of hourly and union employees with fixed schedules.