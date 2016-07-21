The Real Impact of Campaign Design, According To Obama’s Branding Expert

The unveiling of the Trump-Pence logo , along with the immediate and blistering reactions and subsequent retraction, was no surprise to anyone who has worked on the design side of the aisle in politics.

Penetration jokes and comparisons to the Aryan Nation’s logo notwithstanding, the most offensive thing about the Trump-Pence logo was the careless use of one of our most important symbols, the American flag. Coming on the heels of a July Fourth weekend which saw millions of Jews offended by geometric symbolism—in the form of a Star of David overlaid on a big pile of money in a shared anti-Clinton graphic—the Trump campaign’s misuse of the flag, with only seven stripes and the canton replaced wholesale with a cufflinked (and, yes, sexually suggestive) monogram, is just another example of the campaign’s inability to be as creative with graphics as they are with the truth.

Pete Marovich/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The reality buried under the scathing tweets and logo-critical bandwagon is that design plays a far more important role in how our leaders are chosen than anyone realizes. From the convoluted service design of our electoral system to the mixed bag of experience design behind the more physical acts of voting, fundraising, and campaigning, the perception that a voter has of a campaign goes far beyond the branding and visual design that gets the most press.

Logos are the least of it.

Service Design

The primaries, caucuses, and the act of voting itself are all impacted by design, from the way the system has evolved within the constraints and peculiarities of the state, federal, and party systems to campaign finance laws and early voting. All of these elements were designed without much thought to user paths and entry touch points, let alone fairness. This is true in big general elections, but it also impacts smaller races.

Ian Thomas Jansen-Lonnquist/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Experience Design

Experience design underlies all modern interactions with candidates: from the design of voting machines and hanging chads to the architecture and administration of the digital platforms and technologies themselves; from the way offline events can envelope people and build excitement to the experience of using your computer or phone to really be a part of a campaign; and from the ease of the online donation experience to how data is used to pinpoint potential voters and segments.

Visual Design

Lastly there’s the part that gets the most ink: campaign branding and visual design made up of colors, messaging, typefaces, social share graphics, website, and of course logos. Historically, there has been much uproar and glory surrounding presidential campaign logos—far more than matters, ultimately. Having witnessed the rollout of Hillary Clinton’s logo during her campaign launch—designed by Michael Bierut of Pentagram—we’ve seen how swift and unnerving these reactions can be. (The difference between the Clinton campaign and the Trump campaign is that her logo was actually designed with care and has weathered the critical storm.)