Semi-Charming Third Eye Blind Just Trolled The RNC

For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. So it only makes sense that, in the increasingly trollish funhouse that is the 2016 election—from that horrific is-that-what-I-think-it-is logo to Melania Trump’s uncanny Michelle Obama impression on the Republican National Convention stage—there would be some equally trollish pushback in an attempt to dismantle the party that officially nominated this man to maybe-possibly become the leader of the free world.

But who could have predicted, in 2016, that Third Eye Blind would emerge as the heroes we needed?

On Tuesday night, Third Eye Blind headlined a charity benefit in Cleveland ostensibly sponsored by the RNC itself in an effort to bring the “party” to the GOP. And while fans of the ‘90s pop-rock band might have lamented its decision to associate with the RNC—after explicitly declaring otherwise in 2012—they needn’t have worried: ever semi-charming frontman Stephan Jenkins only hoped to spread the decidedly anti-GOP gospel of science rock and LGBTQ acceptance. Cue the boo-hiss reactions:

Furthering his band’s mission of time-traveling from the ‘90s to bring us salvation and actually #MakeAmericaGreatAgain, Jenkins flat-out refused to perform the band’s biggest hit, instead singing “Jumper,” a song about a gay friend’s suicide. “To love this song is to take into your heart the message,” he told the bemused audience, “and not live your life in fear and impose that fear on other people.” Which, naturally, incited more boos . . .

. . . and led Jenkins to reply with, “You can boo all you want but I’m the motherf—ing artist up here.”

And while Twitter users in the immediate aftermath were offended by the performance, Third Eye Blind told Yahoo News that it didn’t care about embarrassing charity Musicians On Call. Frankly, it didn’t care about offending anyone at all: