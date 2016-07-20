Samsung Goes Surfing And Gets Inspiration From A Snail

WHAT: A new spot from Samsung for its World Surf League sponsorship that somehow finds inspiration for riding waves in the life of a terrestrial mollusk.

WHO: Samsung Mobile, Leo Burnett Chicago

WHY WE CARE: It’s not the first brand we think of when it comes to riding waves, but Samsung has been a part of a few of the best spots featuring surfing over the last couple of years, through the brand’s sponsorship of the World Surf League. Both “Every Day Is Day One,” and “We Are Greater Than I” were done with agency 72andSunny Amsterdam, but now Leo Burnett Chicago gets in the line-up with an uplifting story of its own.

The spot, directed by AG Rojas, takes the daily toil of a simple snail and mixes it with the story of a 14-year-old surfer named Ajeev from a small town 30 miles outside Chennai, India–not exactly a hotbed of pro surfers–to illustrate the strength of finding inspiration in unlikely places.

According to The Hindu, Ajeev was just a local kid spotted at the Karnataka Surfing Festival, and his star turn for Samsung is changing his life already.