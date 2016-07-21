Inside The Fastest-Growing Accelerator for Women And Minorities

Most accelerators require entrepreneurs to spend three to six months in residence, which can be difficult for women entrepreneurs, particularly if they have families. So, in 2015, serial entrepreneur and former investment banker Carolyn Rodz founded Circular Board , a virtual 90-day accelerator for women entrepreneurs.

Circular Board’s first class was held this winter with 170 women and is now gearing up for a new class that will begin this September with 500 women. The 12-week program ends with a virtual demo day where members upload video pitches to receive feedback from mentors, investors, media, and other influencers on how to improve their pitch, and to find out if investors or advisors are interested in partnering with them. Circular Board also has partnered with the UN Foundation to create Pitch with a Purpose, a pitch competition for women entrepreneurs whose businesses support one of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Carolyn Rodz Photo: via Circular Board

Currently, nearly half (42%) of the women in the accelerator are ethnically diverse and represent six continents. Rodz estimates that about 18% of applicants are accepted into Circular Board compared with 5% at many traditional accelerators.

All of these attributes–a large class size, a higher acceptance rate, diverse members, a global perspective, and virtual meeting space–make Circular Board unique.

While there are no hard numbers on how many women and minorities participate in accelerators, Creating Inclusive High-Tech Incubators and Accelerators: Strategies to Increase Participation Rates of Women and Minority Entrepreneurs, a recent report from JP Morgan Chase & Co, and the Institute for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), finds that women and minorities are not participating in incubators and accelerators at the same rates as their white, male counterparts.

A recent ICIC survey of eight high-tech U.S. incubators and accelerators found that, across all of the organizations surveyed, 20% of the businesses supported were owned by women and 23% were owned by minorities. However, this percentage varied from organization to organization, ranging from 6% to 42% for women-owned firms, and from 14% to 39% for minority-owned firms. The research also found different levels of engagement: Women-owned and minority-owned businesses did not participate in the programming and resources offered by incubators and accelerators to the same degree as their white, male counterparts.

“Women entrepreneurs often bootstrap to the point where it is detrimental to their mission.”

Rodz says she started Circular Board to “understand what isn’t working in the current landscape for women entrepreneurs instead of trying to plug women into the current system.” As an entrepreneur herself, Rodz is familiar with the challenges for starting your own business. When she was 25, she started her first company but it failed because, she says, she didn’t understand the startup ecosystem and didn’t even know it existed. “I was trying to do it alone,” she says. “Women entrepreneurs often bootstrap to the point where it is detrimental to their mission.”