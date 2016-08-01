Your Creative Calendar: 52 Things To Do, See, And Hear In August

It’s the same weird phenomenon every year. July 4th announces that the year has hit its midpoint, and then less than a month later, August 1st seems to kick off the slow steady march to Christmas. “But didn’t Christmas just happen?” you think, possibly while applying UVA-absorbant sunscreen. No, it did not. That was a long time ago. In any case, there’s still a sweet chunk of summer left to enjoy, and with it, a massive bounty of movies, TV shows, music, and more. There’s the supervillain shenanigans of Suicide Squad, the latest dispatch from the long-reunited Dinosaur Jr., Amy Schumer’s memoir, and much more. Read on for 52 suggestions on other indoor ways to occupy yourself during the dwindling days of beach weather.