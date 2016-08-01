Your Creative Calendar: 52 Things To Do, See, And Hear In August

It’s the same weird phenomenon every year. July 4th announces that the year has hit its midpoint, and then less than a month later, August 1st seems to kick off the slow steady march to Christmas. “But didn’t Christmas just happen?” you think, possibly while applying UVA-absorbant sunscreen. No, it did not. That was a long time ago. In any case, there’s still a sweet chunk of summer left to enjoy, and with it, a massive bounty of movies, TV shows, music, and more. There’s the supervillain shenanigans of Suicide Squad, the latest dispatch from the long-reunited Dinosaur Jr., Amy Schumer’s memoir, and much more. Read on for 52 suggestions on other indoor ways to occupy yourself during the dwindling days of beach weather.
MOVIES IN THEATERS
- The Founder, opens August 5th.
- Nine Lives, opens August 5th.
- Suicide Squad, opens August 5th.
- Florence Foster Jenkins, opens August 12th.
- Pete’s Dragon, opens August 12th.
- Sausage Party, opens August 12th.
- Ben-Hur, opens August 19th.
- Kubo and the Two Strings, opens August 19th.
- War Dogs opens August 19th.
- Don’t Breathe, opens August 26th.
- Hands of Stone, opens August 26th.
- Mechanic: Resurrection, opens August 26th.
MOVIES TO WATCH AT HOME
- The Little Prince, opens August 5th.
- Amateur Night, opens August 12th.
- Anthropoid, opens August 12th.
- Hell or High Water, opens August 12th.
- Collide, opens August 19th.
- Morris from America, opens August 19th.
- XOXO, opens August 26th.
ALBUMS YOU SHOULD HEAR
- Dinosaur Jr. – Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not, out on August 5th.
- Nels Cline – Lovers, out on August 5th.
- Wild Beasts – Boy King, out on August 5th.
- Atmosphere – Fishing Blues, out on August 12th.
- Of Montreal – Innocence Reaches, out on August 12th.
- Rae Sremmurd – Sremmlife 2, out on August 12th.
- Thee Oh Sees – A Weird Exits, out on August 12th.
- Factory Floor – 25 25, out on August 19th.
- French Montana – MC4, out on August 19th.
- Tobacco – Sweatbox Dynasty, out on August 19th.
- Banks & Steelz – Anything But Words, out on August 26th.
- Cass McCombs – Mangy Love, out on August 26th.
- Cassius – Ibifornia, out on August 26th.
- De La Soul – And The Anonymous Nobody, out on August 26th.
- Katy Goodman and Greta Morgan – Take It, It’s Yours, out on August 26th.
THINGS TO WATCH ON YOUR TV (OR YOUR COMPUTER)
- Comedy Knockout, premieres August 1st on truTV.
- Fameless, premieres August 1st on truTV.
- 2016 Rio Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, premieres August 5th on NBC.
- Take My Wife, premieres August 11th on SeeSo.
- The Get Down, premieres August 12th on Netflix.
- Superstore, premieres August 19th on NBC.
- Fear the Walking Dead, premieres August 21st on AMC.
- Adam Ruins Everything, premieres August 23rd on truTV.
- Better Late Than Never, premieres August 23rd on NBC.
- Halt and Catch Fire, premieres August 23rd on AMC.
- Gomorrah, premieres August 24th on Sundance.
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, premieres August 25th on Logo.
- MTV Video Music Awards, premieres August 28th on MTV.
- The Strain, premieres August 28th on FX.
- You’re the Worst, premieres August 31st on FXX.
BOOKS TO READ
- Adnan’s Story: The Search for Truth and Justice After Serial by Rabia Chaudry, out on August 8th.
- The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo by Amy Schumer, out on August 15th.
- Surrender, New York: A Novel by Caleb Carr, out on August 22nd.
