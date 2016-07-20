Five Ways To Make Your Office Happier

Most of us learned to say thank you at an early age. Our parents, caregivers, elementary school teachers, and other adults would often tack on a “what do you say?” after we received something. While the drills should make saying thanks an almost involuntary response in any situation where you are the recipient, an expression of gratitude–especially at work–can be hard to come by.

A survey of just over 2,000 people conducted in 2012 revealed that only 10% reported saying thanks to a colleague every day, and 7% to a boss. The survey from the John Templeton Foundation, a nonprofit research organization, found that 60% of respondents said they “either never express gratitude at work or do so perhaps once a year.”

These “little” expressions still have a big impact. A new survey from cloud consultancy Appirio found that 60% of job seekers said they cared the most about whether the staff at their prospective employer felt appreciated. In comparison, only 5% said it was most important to know how fast they could get promoted, and just 4% were most concerned with knowing how often employees were evaluated for raises.

The same survey found that the majority (65%) of the 657 respondents stated their worst bosses were those who “never gave credit where credit was due” or “rarely gave verbal praise or support.”

Saying thank you to staff or coworkers is also beneficial to your health. In a meta-analysis of several studies, Harvard Health found: “gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships.”

There’s a business case to be made for saying thanks, too. The same Harvard Health report revealed there was a productivity boost in research done on university fundraisers. One group made calls to potential donors as they always had. “The second group—assigned to work on a different day—received a pep talk from the director of annual giving, who told the fundraisers she was grateful for their efforts. During the following week, the university employees who heard her message of gratitude made 50% more fundraising calls than those who did not.”

Ready to express your gratitude? Don’t wait, here are some simple tips from the pros to put thanks back into heavy rotation during your workday.