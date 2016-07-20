The Best Writing App Ever Just Came To iOS

A vintage typewriter , a beautiful fountain pen, a distraction-free writing app, or a ridiculously expensive e-ink word processor . Writing is hard, which is why writers are always looking for a magic tool to make it all easier.

I know–I’m one of those writers who is always trying to scapegoat my tools for my own failures of productivity and creativity. But in my 10-plus years as a professional writer, and a decade before that as an amateur, I’ve only ever found one magic tool that makes my writing easier and more polished. It’s called Scrivener, a word processing app for Mac and Windows designed with writers in mind.

Today, after years of testing, that magic writing tool is finally coming to iPhone and iPad. And whether you’re a dabbler in fiction or a full-time pro journalist, it’s worth being excited about.

Most writing apps treat a short story or novel no differently than it would treat a simple document like a letter or a shopping list–a contiguous and linear stream of sentences that are written down in order of occurrence. But ask any author, and this just isn’t the way they write. A sci-fi novelist fleshes out certain scenes and characters long before they’re introduced in the text. A PhD candidate working on their thesis has critical sections finalized months before the introduction is even written. A short story might just start as a potpourri of random sentence fragments and images that inspire the writer. To put it simply, writing apps are designed around writing and editing, but not the creative process of writing and editing.

What made Scrivener such a revelation was that it was a writing app designed around the way writers actually work. That’s because Keith Blount, the developer of Scrivener, wasn’t actually a programmer when he started his app. He was an aspiring novelist with degrees in History, Medieval Literature, and Teaching, who learned coding just to make Scrivener possible. Blount understood that writing anything complicated wasn’t about just laying one sentence down after another. Rather, a difficult writing project was like keeping a shoebox full of treasures: beautiful sentences, images that inspire you, researched facts and figures, character biographies, and more. Scrivener was designed to be the shoebox that helped you collect those treasures, polish them into pearls, and then curate them into an exhibit which other people could enjoy.

It’s an approach that has massively paid off. In the last 10 years, Scrivener has sold over 500,000 copies. Which is why Scrivener coming to iOS is a huge deal. But bringing Scrivener to iOS wasn’t easy.

“The biggest design challenge was taking something as big and flexible as Scrivener and trying to distill it into something much smaller and simple,” Blount says. “Our desktop version is very powerful with a lot of features, and obviously we couldn’t cram all of those into an iPad, let alone an iPhone. iOS has a much simpler interface, with no customizable toolbar icons or menus where features can be tucked away, so I had to think about what really needed to in there so that it was still Scrivener.”