AB InBev Turns Everyone Into Electro-Wookiees For Tomorrowland EDM Festival

WHO: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam

WHY WE CARE: If you ever wondered what an EDM festival might look like on Kashyyyk, then you might want to check out this fun romp. The brewer has enlisted the services of DJs and producers, Tiësto and Jauz, (from Holland and Los Angeles, respectively) on this original track and film ahead of “Tomorrowland,” which kicks off in the town of Boom, Belgium, this weekend.

AB InBev sponsors Tomorrowland along with a number of other related global music events. The film is the foundation for the corporation’s global “Infected by Music” capaign, and will be adapted to incorporate 11 different AB InBev brands across 25 markets. The brewer has worked with Tiësto on several previous occasions, for example on this film for the Chinese market, to support the Budweiser Storm Electronic Music festival in Shanghai. This is the first time a film and track intended for global use have been created, however. The company also sponsors the two-day Budweiser Made In America festival, curated by Jay Z, which this year takes place on September 3 and 4.