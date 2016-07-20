Wildlife Officials Want To Use Drones To Shoot Peanut Butter Snacks At Prairie Dogs

For the endangered black-footed ferret–an adorable if vicious predator that lives in prairies–one of the biggest threats to survival is the bubonic plague, which is wiping out their prey: prairie dogs.

To help, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hopes to start using drones to spray candy-sized snacks, filled with plague vaccine, across prairie dog colonies. Without the prairie dogs, the ferrets can’t survive; the dogs are both a food source and a source of a burrow.

Ferrets likely migrated across the Bering Land Bridge thousands of years ago, and when they discovered millions of prairie dogs in North America, they evolved to depend on them.

“Prairie dogs were seemingly an infinite resource for food, and as a bonus, you killed the owner, you ate him, and then you got the house,” says Ryan Moehring, public affairs officer for the Fish and Wildlife Service. “In some respects, they’re like the worst possible neighbor. But they’re incredibly cute.”

Here’s a rare glimpse of the nocturnal ferret in the daytime, and its skirmish with a prairie dog:

The two animals coexisted for thousands of years. But as settlers moved west, systematically plowing up prairies and poisoning and shooting prairie dogs, the situation changed. At first, Western settlers didn’t even realize that ferrets existed, because they live underground and are nocturnal. By the modern era, experts thought they were extinct. But in 1979, by chance, a single remaining colony of ferrets was discovered.

“What ended up happening was that colony was infected by plague, and it started wiping them out,” says Moehring. “By the time we got in there and started capturing the last remaining ferrets, there were only a handful, 20 individuals, of which 18 survived.”