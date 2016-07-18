The Rock Announces His YouTube Channel With A Whole Bunch Of YouTube Stars

WHO: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson headlines the video, along with YouTube stars Lilly Singh, Markiplier, Gigi Gorgeous, LaurDIY, Alex Wasabi, Roman Atwood, and other YouTube stars.

WHY WE CARE: We’d call this The Summer Of The Rock–in addition to this YouTube channel, he’s also starring in Central Intelligence, premiering the new season of Ballers, motivating the Internet with his app “Rock Clock,” and more–but really, it’s just another Season Of The Rock in another Year Of The Rock in the Life Of The Rock, which we are all simply fortunate enough to be able to experience alongside of him. (Up next: Moana, in which he sings songs by Hamilton auteur Lin-Manuel Miranda, because why not?) That The Rock has a YouTube channel merely means that there are just new ways for us to enjoy his delightful screen presence–and the first video, which tours the “YouTube Factory,” features him alongside a score of YouTube stars as he adapts to his new medium. We expect it will be only a matter of minutes before he’s conquered this one, as well. Life Of The Rock!