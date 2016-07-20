How To Accomplish The Impossible Task Of Cutting Costs And Maintaining Morale

When faced with a series of important budget decisions, figuring out how to keep those inside an organization happy is integral. And the sad truth of the matter is that when a business is faced with budget cuts, morale can be significantly hurt.

But there are ways to potentially combat this. A recent New York Magazine story tangentially highlights this. Gabriel Sherman wrote an extensive piece about the Washington Post’s reboot and what now-owner Jeff Bezos has done with the paper since he bought it for $250 million. A lot of the piece highlights the risks the media company is taking to stay relevant, including the $50 million Bezos is said to have invested in the company last year alone. But there was one section at the end that caused some people to pause: The potential for significant cuts.

Sherman writes:

According to sources, the Post’s digital revenue is around $60 million, far below what the newsroom needs to function. The last time total operating revenue for the paper was published, in 2012, it was $580 million; one former executive estimates today it’s probably closer to $350 million. Another Post veteran told me that Bezos said in a meeting that the company’s annual budget, currently around $500 million, will have to be cut by 50% over the next three years. The newspaper denies this, and so does [CTO] Prakash, who does, however, confirm that Bezos told him, “We can’t be an organization that loses gobs and gobs of money.”

While we won’t know the truth of this statement until three years from now (if ever) such a possibility isn’t far-fetched. All the same, there’s a general sense of hope at the company–at least according to those interviewed.

How does a leader walk that tightrope of slashing funding (and potentially jobs) while keeping spirits at least somewhat high? Very delicately.

According to Brian Kropp, an HR practice leader at the consultancy CEB–which describes itself as a “best practice insight and technology company”–financial shakeups often lead to waning internal morale. “It happens all too frequently,” he says. There are, however, a few things that can be done. The way to attack this potential problem is by looking at how employees will respond. And understanding how to prepare the workforce for big changes.