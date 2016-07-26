advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • engineering creativity

Engineering Creativity at Northrop Grumman

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

At the Fast Company Creativity Counterconference (FC/LA) attendees experienced a rare behind-the-scenes visit to global aerospace and security company Northrop Grumman. Touring the company’s FabLab maker space, attendees encountered inventive technologies—from endurance quadcopters to autonomous vehicles and extensive 3D printing facilities.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life