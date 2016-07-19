Take Photos Like a War Correspondent

Anyone can take a photo: just point your camera and fire away. Taking a photo that transcends language to communicate dread, happiness, or heartache is, however, a singular talent. It requires compassion, a patient eye, and a lifetime of practice.

It’s a skill that Paula Bronstein has mastered. An award-winning photojournalist, Bronstein’s focus of the past several decades has been on humanitarian issues and the ravages of war in Asia and the Middle East. In her upcoming book, Afghanistan: Between Hope and Fear, Bronstein brings her lens to bear on what the effect the Western world’s post 9/11 war on terror has had on the people caught in its cross-fire. Challenging, disturbing, and at times grotesque, the photos in the book cast a light on the horrific damages that have been heaped upon a people at the mercy of a decades-long conflict.

Paula Bronstein

Based in Bangkok and traveling nearly perpetually for work, Bronstein’s too busy to reach out and assist shutterbugs eager to hone their crafts. But she did find the time while on assignment in Phuket to talk to us about the hardware she relies on to do her job—tools which, with time and practice, will help anyone to take photos that not only capture a moment, but also the hearts of those that view them.

Becoming a photographer of Bronstein’s caliber can take a lifetime. In her case, she started young, tackling a degree in Fine Arts before moving on to internships with newspapers as soon as the opportunity allowed. Most won’t enjoy such opportunities, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t learn a new photographic trick or two.

While there are plenty of books on the topic of photography, such as Bryan Peterson’s Understanding Composition Field Guide ($18.82) and The Photographer’s Eye ($18.37) by Michael Freeman, Bronstein feels that most people will find a workshop at their local community college or an online course more useful. Lynda.com offers a comprehensive course in photography that covers a wide range of topics including photography basics, lenses, understanding exposure, image composition, working with natural and artificial light, and editing your work with Adobe’s Lightroom and Photoshop (we’ll talk about those in a bit). You can try it free for 10 days. Thereafter, taking the course will set you back either $300 for an annual subscription or $34.99 per month. That might sound steep, but it’s worth noting that for your money, you’ll gain access to all 4,800-plus courses offered by Lynda.com.

February 7, 2009: An elderly man holds his granddaughter at a refugee camp after they fled their village, bombed by U.S. and NATO forces Photo: courtesy of Paula Bronstein, Getty Images

The best camera is the one you have with you. For most of us, that means a smartphone. While she doesn’t rely on her smartphone’s camera in her work, as an avid Instagram user, Bronstein uses an iPhone 6 for the occasional quick photo and admits to loving how well it handles video.

While the original iPhone 6 is still available, the handset can only be had with 16GB ($549) or 64GB ($649) of storage. With everything else most people use their phones for, that won’t leave a lot of space for pictures and video. Happily, the latest iteration of the smartphone, the iPhone 6S, is capable of capturing gorgeous 12-megapixel photos and 4K video, and is available with 128GB of storage ($849). Bronstein uses Snapseed to tweak the photos on her phone. It’s available for iOS and Android.