The Coal Industry Collapsed–Is Oil Next?

Five years ago, if you had asked someone in the coal industry about the future, they would have predicted growth–and ignored a nonprofit report arguing that the industry was likely to decline. Since then, dozens of coal companies filed for bankruptcy, including the largest coal company in the Western world.

“We’re in a decarbonizing economy. That’s one of the flags for companies–are they adjusting to that?”

Now, a new report from the same nonprofit warns that the oil industry faces similar risks of decline.

“One of the biggest drivers right now is the potential for decreasing demand,” says Danielle Fugere, president and chief counsel of As You Sow, the nonprofit that wrote both reports. “And that’s driven by climate change… We’re in a decarbonizing economy. That’s one of the flags for companies–are they adjusting to that?”

Countries like Norway and Denmark have proposed banning the sale of gas cars. China hopes to have 5 million electric cars on the road by 2020; India wants to add another 5 million to 7 million electric cars in the same time. In Paris last December, 195 countries agreed to limit global warming to two degrees, meaning more sweeping cuts in oil use are coming.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, plans to transition to a post-oil economy by 2030. In the past, Saudi Arabia carefully regulated the production of oil to keep prices high, but more recently, the country has been overproducing–and though the reasons are unclear, it might be because it wants to sell as much oil as it can while it’s still possible, even if it has to take a financial loss to do it.

Since the turn of the century, the major oil companies in the U.S. have taken on record levels of debt to fund more expensive projects, like ultra-deepwater drilling. Shell’s debt went up 686%. Incomes have dropped; between 2010 and 2014, oil companies spent more than they were making, while they continued to hand out dividends to investors. The S&P started to downgrade oil companies’ credit ratings this year–first Chevron, then Shell, then Exxon (for the first time in 86 years).

While the “majors” once controlled most of the oil market, now 90% of proved reserves are run by countries like Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and Iran, all of which have national companies bigger than Exxon. National oil companies can often produce oil more cheaply. And a tiny surplus in supply can trigger a collapse in prices, as happened in 2014.