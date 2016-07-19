More Unicorns But Fewer Deals: The Current State Of Venture Capital Funding

The only thing certain about the global economy is uncertainty. Thanks to political unrest, terrorist attacks, and the repercussions of Brexit, caution is the dominant mindset of investors in every market, according to the latest quarterly global report on venture capital trends published jointly by KPMG International and CB Insights.

This is the fourth consecutive quarter where investors pulled back despite a total $27.4 billion invested across 1,886 deals–seven of which were in the $1 billion unicorn range. After a high at this time last year, the total number of deals declined an additional 6% from the first quarter of 2016.

Although the percentage may appear incremental, startup and earlystage company growth are important to the global economy. Unemployment, wage growth, and productivity, among other factors, are driven by entrepreneurial activity. And that doesn’t happen without funding.

“It’s a challenging time for VC investors,” said Brian Hughes, a partner for KPMG in the U.S. “Many investors are holding back to see how these uncertainties shake out, while others are focusing on companies they see as having a solid foundation and growth plan–like Uber, Snapchat, and Didi Chuxing,” Hughes said in a statement.

Those three are“decacorns”: private investor-backed companies with a market valuation of greater than $10 billion. The North American market had only one new VC-backed unicorn earlier this year, however, five new unicorns debuted this quarter including Human Longevity, Zoox, and SMS Assist. That collectively helped boost funding figures in North America, where they rose 10% to $17.1 billion, even though deal activity in the region was down 8%. The region still leads the global VC landscape in terms of activity.

“Unless you’re one of five companies for which there is insatiable investor appetite, it is becoming tougher to raise money from VCs.”

Anand Sanwal, CEO of CB Insights, said, “Unless you’re one of five companies for which there is insatiable investor appetite, it is becoming tougher to raise money from VCs.” He believes more companies will be focusing on profitability and taking on cost-cutting measures in the coming quarters.

On the whole, that means investors are focusing on late-stage, more established companies. This may be because going public could offer them a profitable exit. However, IPOs aren’t always lucrative. The report found that of the 10 largest IPOs in 2015, around two thirds are trading below their offering price.