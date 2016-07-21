How Feeling Like A Fraud Has Helped My Career

I have imposter syndrome. Possibly you do, too –or have at some point. In my case, I feel like I don’t deserve to write for respected publications. Every other writer is more talented and insightful.

I’ve only been published out of pity, I think to myself in my worst moments, and it was a fluke that can’t be repeated. In fact, with every new piece readers can see little by little how I’m losing my touch. Each time a story I’ve written goes live, I get an adrenaline rush that’s almost instantly dampened by the prospect of reading the comments and finding that someone knows I’m just winging it.

While these thoughts rush through my head anytime I get an an article published, they aren’t there all the time. I’m usually self-assured. There was a running joke among my high school friends that I’m actually born egotist–but also that I’m the luckiest of the group. And believing in luck is one of the things that makes you susceptible to imposter syndrome, an inferiority complex that one Fast Company contributor has described as “the feeling that you’re a fraud, you’re in over your head, and you’re about to be found out.”

The reason you’re feeling like a fraud is because you’re scared of losing a job that’s extremely important to you.

It’s something you anxiously start to consider if you feel like you’re plodding along under the radar, never taking chances or achieving your goals. In fact, Pauline R. Clance and Suzanne A. Imes, the psychologists who coined the term, found imposter syndrome is especially prevalent in high-achievers. In a 1978 paper, they report observing the syndrome in over 150 women–all of whom, whether they’re PhDs or professors–share the same tendency to ignore evidence that they’re intelligent and imagine everyone has made a mistake in assuming they are.

So it’s no surprise that there’s a heap of advice out there on how to beat imposter syndrome, regain your confidence, and go out there and win.

But what if it can actually help you?

In my experience, anyway, it has. Here’s how feeling like a fraud–at least in some aspects of the work I do–has proved more a blessing than a curse for my career.