Three Secrets Of The Most Well-Liked Speakers

Preparing for a talk? You’re probably brushing up on your material, making sure you’ve got a great opening and closing planned, and practicing your pacing . And that’s all great. But one thing few of us step back and think about is whether our audience will actually like us.

You can’t avoid it: No matter how good your talk itself may be, you need the people listening to it to find you likable. And as the most experienced and well-liked speakers know, there are a few key strategies you can use to boost your likability from the moment you take the stage.

Smile, smile, smile–of course. You know that. But it’s not that simple. Paul Ekman, one of the pioneering researchers in studying smiles, believes we actually use as many as 17 different kinds of smile. And the one that’s most effective at communicating genuine joy is known as the “Duchenne smile,” named after the 19th-century French scientist Duchenne de Boulogne.

The more you tune in to others, the more likable you become.

Duchenne smiles are characterized by raising the corners of your mouth and cheeks in a way that cinches the crow’s feet around your eyes. In other words, it isn’t just something you do with your mouth–it transforms your entire face. The timing of your smile and its connection to your speech and behavior are also hallmarks of these genuinely radiant smiles.

Of course, you can’t always rely on being in a good mood in order to produce them. When you’re giving a talk, you may be nervous. So you need to enrich your delivery with images or stories that provoke you into radiant smiles, regardless of how you start out feeling. I once coached a client who was discussing an innovation that would replace sewing machines. And while she was keen to talk about that technology, she also happened to really enjoy swimming. So I suggested that she use an image of a diver plunging into the sea as a visual metaphor.

It had nothing to do with sewing, of course, but that image made her smile radiantly as she described the innovation. You need to find the images that highlight your messages and relate to your experiences in order to produce your own radiant smiles.

Ever spoken with someone who has laryngitis? Do you notice that without thinking, you start whispering–as if you were suffering, too? That’s because you’re “tuning in” to their experience. The more you tune in to others, the more likable you become.