3 Essential Steps To Take At Work Before Leaving For Vacation

Your boss granted your time-off request, and now you’re counting down the days until that much-needed getaway . You might already be on vacation in your mind, but there are a few bases that absolutely must be covered at work before your body actually leaves the building.

Ensuring that your projects and duties are thoroughly taken care of in your absence is a hallmark of a responsible employee. Not only will you have the peace of mind that there’s no mountain of work awaiting your return, but your coworkers will thank you for not having to scramble to deal with deadlines you forgot to mention were in the pipeline. And if that monumental faux pas winds up happening, there’s a definite chance they won’t let you off the hook while you’re attempting to decompress.

Make a list of possible worst-case scenarios, and provide clear instructions as to how coworkers should handle each.

“There’s nothing that kills a vacation vibe faster than having to plug back in to work while you’re away because you’re the only one who can handle a particular emergency,” says Marissa Brassfield, a productivity expert with Ridiculously Efficient based in Toluca Lake, California.

Avoid any vacation interruptions and disgruntled coworkers by doing these three things before you take off.

It’s good to always have a list of your ongoing projects handy, but especially so before you leave for vacation, says Tor Refsland, a productivity expert and founder of TimeManagementChef.com. Include a summary of each project, its current status, deadlines that will hit in your absence, and any necessary contacts.

An important part of this step includes anticipating any problems, Brassfield says. Make a list of possible worst-case scenarios, and provide clear instructions as to how coworkers should handle each. Don’t leave it up to them to figure out what to do.

It’s important that those taking the reins for you understand exactly what they’ll be doing while you’re gone. Schedule a meeting with whoever is covering for you to review what’s in store. Want to get on their good side? Buy them lunch–or at least coffee–while you meet with them as a thank-you for having your back.