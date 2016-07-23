How To Get A Job In A Field You Didn’t Major In

To graduate on time, you probably needed to declare your major by your sophomore year. But by the time graduation rolls around, it wouldn’t be surprising if your career ambitions have shifted to something outside of your major. Perhaps an internship didn’t turn out how you expected, or certain courses dampened your passion for the occupation you thought you wanted to pursue. So, now you’re in a tough spot, where your degree doesn’t quite line up with what it is you want to do.

The upshot? There’s no need to panic. “It’s natural for college students to change their career direction,” says Donald Asher, author of How to Get Any Job with Any Major. Furthermore, employers aren’t as hung up on your major as you might think. “Once you step off campus, hiring managers care a lot less about what your major was,” says Asher. “They care more about the fact that you have a college degree.”

After you’ve secured a diploma, it’s time to convince a potential employer to hire you, regardless of what your degree is in. These five steps can help you start off on the right foot.

You know what you don’t want to do, but before diving into your job search, you need to determine what it is you do want to do. Your best play is to identify what industries are hiring and what skills are in demand, says Anne Brown, co-author of Grad to Great: Discover the Secrets to Success in Your First Career. Refer to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook, which publishes job descriptions, salary information, and hiring forecasts for more than 300 occupations.

Once you’ve narrowed your search to one field, assess whether you meet the basic requirements to get hired in that industry. If you’re looking to break into a specialized industry (e.g., nursing), you might have to take more college courses before you can start applying for jobs. Fortunately, “for nine out of 10 of occupations, you don’t need additional coursework or training,” says Stephanie Waite, senior associate director at Yale’s Office of Career Strategy.

Want to work in a niche industry that demands specialized skills? You might need internship experience first, especially since most companies intend to convert their interns into full-time employees, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ 2016 Internship & Co-op Survey.

If you don’t want to commit to a full-length internship, you could shadow an employee for a week, says Asher. According to Waite, a growing number of Yale students are using short-term shadowing experiences to get a taste for what jobs are like. Shadowing can also be a great networking opportunity.