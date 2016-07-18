Are Unpaid Internships Still Legal? Here’s Why The Law Is Fuzzier Than Ever

Eric Glatt just wanted to change careers. He ended up changing the national conversation on unpaid internships. In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Glatt left a job at AIG on Wall Street to pursue his dream career in the film industry. At 40, he landed a coveted internship on the set of Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan, where he did administrative and clerical work for no pay.

“I decided to get trained up, suffer some of the blows to my ego, start at the bottom, and do what it takes,” Glatt tells Fast Company.

The problem is, he wasn’t really learning anything from his internship, and so Glatt, feeling exploited by the experience, turned to the courts. In 2011, he and another intern, Alex Footman, sued Fox Searchlight Pictures alleging that the internship program violated federal and New York state minimum wage laws. The lawsuit asserted that the interns were doing the work of employees, and therefore should be paid like employees. The high-profile case quickly reverberated across every glamour industry imaginable. Hearst, Condé Nast, Warner Music, NBCUniversal—soon, they all faced class-action lawsuits from unpaid or underpaid interns. For a pervasive culture of free labor, the reckoning had come.

Now after half a decade, the Fox Searchlight case is finally coming to a close with a proposed settlement, filed Tuesday, that will see former interns receive a range of payments, including Glatt, who would get $7,500. But for companies, there’s a bittersweet twist: The legality of unpaid internships remains just as ambiguous as ever. While Glatt’s lawsuit did much to advance conversations about fair wages and labor rights, it never really settled the more basic question of when it’s okay for businesses to employ unpaid interns.

“A lot of unpaid internships are still ripe for a legal challenge,” says David Yamada, director of The New Workplace Institute at Suffolk University Law School.

Far from offering closure, the Fox lawsuit actually added to the confusion. Last year, the case made it to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, where a judge rejected what had long been considered the gold-standard legal assessment for unpaid internships: the so-called six-factor test issued by the Department of Labor (DOL). The test—pieced together from a 1947 Supreme Court decision—hinges on the idea that employers may derive “no immediate advantage” from the work performed by unpaid interns. In other words, if interns contribute to your business in a meaningful way, you have to pay them. That condition was seen by fair-wage advocates as a kind of insurance policy, protecting interns against exploitation at the hands of their host companies.

“It made unpaid internship lawsuits more winnable,” Yamada says. “Really, as long as you could show that the intern was providing a benefit to the employer—in other words, providing genuine labor—it’s very unlikely that the employer could meet the minimum wage exemption.”