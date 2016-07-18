These Are The Most Optimistic Employees In The U.S.

In light of the recent tragedies across the U.S. and across the globe, it might be hard to maintain a sense of optimism for the future. However, there is a bright spot.

Despite slow economic growth and stagnant wages, PayScale’s survey of 425,219 U.S. workers over the course of the past two years revealed that the majority (59%) are optimistic about their employers’ futures.

This is good news for a variety of reasons: seeing the glass half full has a direct impact on your personal bottom line. Research published by the American Psychological Association found that Americans who exhibit higher-than-average cynicism had lower incomes. In Germany, on average than pessimists.

PayScale found that the workers most likely to exhibit optimism were in the real estate industry, where 38% reported being optimistic in their employers’ future. Coming in next were those in finance and insurance, followed by construction.

The rise in home prices and continued low interest rates–especially since the recession–certainly contributes to the hope of continued growth for those in real estate. PayScale’s analysts also point out, “The largest generation in history, millennials, are entering their peak home-buying years, so new-home construction is poised to see significant growth for the foreseeable future.”

Last year, a different survey conducted by TINYpulse put construction workers at the top of the list of the country’s happiest workers. In addition to robust residential and commercial building markets, that survey revealed that the construction industry has a variety of organizations that offer coaching and assistance with career advancement, all key to creating a sense among workers that they are supported and encouraged to learn and grow.

Specific jobs showed a slightly different picture of worker optimism. The top-ranked optimists were flight attendants. Fifty-nine percent reported that their prospects were bright, followed by 58% of dentists. Taking care of teeth is a growing business; the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that dentistry is expected to grow by 16% over the next eight years.