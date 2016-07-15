See The New “Rogue One” Poster Revealed At Star Wars Celebration Europe

WHO: Disney/Lucasfilm, director Gareth Edwards

WHY WE CARE: Do you have to ask? Star Wars Celebration Europe is underway today, and they just unveiled two big chunks of pre-hype ahead of the debut of the new Rogue One trailer (on ABC tonight). The first is the above poster, which makes Rogue One look like the sunny tropical getaway the Star Wars universe has always needed (well, officially, anyway). The second is the below featurette, which takes a closer look behind the scenes at the first “anthology” movie that will fill in the gaps between official “Episodes” like the just-wrapped Star Wars Episode VIII. Rogue One, as we know so far, tells the story of the ragtag group of rebels who stole the plans to the original Death Star and got them into the hands of Princess Leia–before she sends them off inside R2-D2 at the start of 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.