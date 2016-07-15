What’s On Your Phone? Probably Not Your Wallet

At a grandiose event atop the World Trade Center, Mastercard unveiled new technology that will enable partnered banks and retailers to send and accept money through a mobile phone. The announcement “will have marked an important moment in our history, and we hope, our industry,” said Mastercard’s Craig Vosburg.

But actually, the affair, for all its grand pronouncements, porcelain dishware, and servings of cheesecake, is not likely to prove such a turning point.

For one, the technology, which uses near field communication to transmit payment information from a mobile device to a terminal, isn’t new. iPhone maker Apple first popularized this technology in the fall of 2014 and since then, there have been many tag-along launches. Early rivals included Android Pay, Samsung Pay, and the now defunct CurrentC and Softcard. About a month ago, Visa launched a white label app for its partner banks that would enable them to provide their consumers with a tap-to-pay feature.

It’s not just tap-to-pay in stores. Mastercard and Visa also want to be the payment of choice in mobile apps, since an increasing number of people are shopping on their smartphones. In 2015, mobile commerce comprised 30% of all electronic sales in the U.S., according to Internet Retailer’s annual report, and that percentage is expected to grow rapidly. In January, Forrester Research noted that sales on mobile phones alone grew 53% year over year. Sales on tablets tend to be even stronger.

The reason for the sudden surge in mobile payment options, from Visa and Mastercard and by proxy consumer banks, is that traditional financial players are being pressured by innovative fintech startups trying to scoop up their business. The banks and credit companies figure that since they already have the bulk of customers, all they have to do is provide them with these cool new tools, and they’ll be able to maintain their chunk of the consumer financial market.

Unfortunately, that’s not how technology works. In order to provide the best consumer experience, you need to own all aspects of the new paying experience, and no one—neither the banks nor the upstart startups—does. This technological conundrum has precipitated the current traffic jam of mobile wallets and payment methods. The worst part? They’re not actually serving anyone.

Barring a very select few instances, no one has been able to make the case for using a phone in lieu of a credit card at physical stores. The argument could be made that tap-to-pay is a lot faster than running the new chip credit cards that recently rolled out in the states, but it would be a weak one. Even if it could be made, not all merchants accept NFC, making paying with your phone less top-of-mind for consumers. Credit cards just work, and that’s why people use them.