M.I.A. Directed a Literally Explosive New Video For Her New Song

WHO: Often-controversial musician and activist, M.I.A.

WHY WE CARE: “Go Off” is the first song and video from M.I.A.’s just-announced forthcoming album, AIM. The track itself is a percussive head-nodder, produced by Skrillex and Blaqstarr, featuring the singer’s sweetened chanting as a backbeat. The video matches the title line, “Go off on ’em,” with images of explosions in a canyon-like setting, which seem to recall drone strikes, whether that’s what is being depicted or not. Political consciousness has been part and parcel of M.I.A.’s image all throughout her career. This isn’t the first time the artist directed a video herself. Watch “Double Bubble” from 2013’s Matangi album here.