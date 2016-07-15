Katy Perry Released A New Song For The Olympics And You Can Hear It Now

WHO: Katy Perry.

WHY WE CARE: Whether Rio is ready or not, the bustling Brazilian city is getting an Olympics very soon. The games themselves, which start on August 5, just got a little more ready with their very own motivational song by Katy Perry. Just like the last four-letter title from the singer, “Roar” from 2014, “Rise” is a montage-worthy anthem that will at least get you to the gym, if not a gold medal. “Rise” will be used during NBC Olympics coverage, including the Opening Ceremony. If it’s anything like 2012’s Danny Boyle-curated ceremony, there will be many other stirring, well-chosen tunes to follow.