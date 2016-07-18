Target Hands Over The Making Of Its Back-To-School Campaign To Actual Kids

“I never thought I’d be sitting here saying, ‘Oh, I directed part of a Target back-to-school campaign,'” Claire Jantzen tells Co.Create.

It is rather remarkable given that she is 17 years old and starting her senior year of high school in just a few weeks.

The director is part of a group of nearly two-dozen young people ages 8 to 17 who created all of the major elements in Target’s new back-to-school campaign, which launches today and includes broadcast TV and digital video, radio, social and in-store marketing. The kids performed the functions any adult would take on, including drafting storyboards and scripts, illustrating the creative and directing and styling the commercials. The tween girl band L2M performed the campaign’s theme song.

Explaining why kids were given major creative roles in the campaign, Karen Costello, executive vice president and executive creative director at Target ad agency Deutsch, says, “For back-to-school, Target knows their guest views this time of year as so much more than just buying school supplies for their kids. It’s about setting their kids up for success in the school year and for all the years to come. The To School & Beyond campaign is about recognizing this insight and celebrating and fueling the potential of all kids, and to bring this all to life in a way that felt like it truly honored Target’s belief in kids, we asked ourselves, ‘What if we didn’t just say that we believed in the potential of kids and all the amazing things they’re capable of, but we actually proved it?’ “

“Working with kids on this campaign was not just an executional detail but rather Target’s genuine belief in the potential of kids put into action in a really compelling way,” she stresses. “Saying you believe in kids is wonderful. Truly showing that you do—that’s powerful.”

The back-to-school season is critically important for Target. It’s the second largest sales driver after the holiday season. So there is a lot riding on this campaign. While Target has looked to kids for inspiration, tapping into their input for the new kids apparel and accessories line known as Cat & Jack and the Pillowfort home product line released earlier this year, never before has the retailer handed over control of a marketing campaign in this way. “We’ve seen a lot of campaigns that are kid-inspired, but never one that goes as far to let kids create every major aspect of the work. I’m going to be completely honest—the thought of giving up that much control scared me,” says Target CMO Jeff Jones. “We debated which portions of the campaign would actually be kid-created vs. kid-influenced.”