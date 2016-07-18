Scientists Explain All Your Dumb Hiring Decisions

You probably don’t need a reminder of how much bad hires can hurt–but here’s one anyway: Some research suggests that each bad hire leaves employers with a monetized loss of over $50,000 in productivity. It’s also been estimated that replacing bad hires–especially those with specialized skills–can cost companies several times workers’ annual salaries.

When people considered resumes attached to heavy clipboards, they perceived the applicants to be more serious and better overall than those whose resumes were handed to them on flimsy clipboards.

Yet for all the resources businesses are investing in recruitment and retention, behavioral science hints that the area where most of these later woes begin is one that you’ve likewise probably heard plenty about: cognitive bias.

There’s no way around the fact that human psychology can be a stubborn thing. These three biases mislead and often prompt hiring managers to choose candidates who just aren’t right for the position. Here’s why you keep getting duped by them and how to avoid it in the future.

Research suggests that the job often goes not to the candidate who’s most qualified but to the one who’s best at touting their skills. If that’s partly due to the emphasis we keep placing on personal branding, it isn’t the entire explanation: As a general rule, people vastly overestimate their abilities. And in fact, the weaker and more limited our skills, the more overconfident we’re likely to be.

In one experiment led by psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger, participants were asked to rate their abilities and offered a monetary reward if they were able to assess themselves accurately. In spite of that motivator, though, people still overestimated their skill level considerably. Try as we might, it appears many of us assume we’re more competent than we are simply because we aren’t aware of what we don’t know. Even unintentionally, our own ignorance compounds.

Instead, try to look even more closely at the skills and knowledge base of candidates who conspicuously don’t promote themselves–even those you judge to be weak at touting their skills. That may help correct for this type of bias. If you hire the best promoter, you’ll often discover later that you’ve brought someone on board who can talk about what they can do much more adeptly than they can actually do it.

There’s a large and growing body of research indicating that interviewers are highly influenced by candidates’ appearance–findings with obvious and troubling consequences for diversity, among other things. Years ago, when I was a VP of sales and hiring for an open position, one candidate showed up for an interview in a really sharp suit. Later the CEO told me that he thought that person would be a good addition to our team, in spite of the fact that he hadn’t spoke to him. Why? He liked the suit.