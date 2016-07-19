The Key Skill Robots Will Need To Master Before Taking Your Job

The risk that your job will be automated out of existence depends, of course, on the job you do. For many, that’s already happened–typically in roles and industries where the name of the game is eliminating human error and improving efficiency.

But in order for artificial intelligence to take a much bigger bite out of the knowledge-economy workforce, the technology may need to start behaving more like humans, not less. And that will mean mastering one key behavior: small talk.

Sociolinguists involved in the Language in the Workplace Project at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand have discovered that people switch naturally between “transactional” talk–such as discussing a business goal–and “interactional” talk, like when you encourage or show concern for a distressed coworker. We do this toggling back and forth with our colleagues all the time without even realizing it. It’s at the heart of how we communicate.

So far, this kind of mental flexibility isn’t something machines–designed to execute one type of task, consistently and flawlessly–can currently manage. And they won’t, according to machine-learning expert Geoffrey Hinton, until machines’ neural networks of 1 billion synapses come closer to the 1,000 trillion synapses of the human brain.

For the moment, anyway, the technology that’s best equipped to supplant human workers is still at a “rudimentary stage,” says Robert Stephens, cofounder of assi.st, a leader in the business messaging and bots space, whose clients include Fandango, 1-800-Flowers, and Hyatt. When it comes to group chat, he points out, machines can’t yet distinguish between humans talking to each other and people instructing a bot directly.

For the moment, anyway, the technology that’s best equipped to supplant human workers is still at a “rudimentary stage.”

Stephens sees the workplace value of bots as “more anticipation than automation,” helping eliminate some of the decision-making from humans’ most routine tasks. And it’s these sorts of things that Google for Work, for instance, seems most preoccupied with, foreseeing a workplace of the not-so-distant-future in which our smartphones act as personal assistants, automatically reorganizing our schedules, dropping us reminders, calling us cabs, and serving up documents in a trice.

But no matter how sophisticated they become in these roles, Stephens tells me, many of us simply “don’t want chattiness” from a machine. Having small talk with our smartphones (or whatever technology come to replace them) will only slow us down. The tech companies like Google and others that are building AI tools for the workplace seem to understand that. After all, this belief is already deeply ingrained through our interactions outside the workplace. In her book Small Talk, the University of Cardiff’s Justine Coupland found that banking customers preferred machines to handle their requests quickly and efficiently without pretending they’re anything like us. Their value was in being transactional and not interactional.