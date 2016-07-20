For Many, The PC, Smartphone, And Tablet Waves Hit All At Once

It’s easy to assume that since personal computers have been around for 40 years, and have been available and affordable for nearly two decades, everyone in developed markets already owns and uses one. In reality, the market of people who own PCs purely for personal use isn’t that old.

Actually, 2008 was the first year annual worldwide shipments of consumer PCs overtook corporate PC sales volumes. Consumer PC shipments then continued to outpace corporate sales until 2013 when the two numbers became relatively even.

The research we’ve done at my company, Creative Strategies, shows that 33% of U.S. consumers purchased their first PC between 2009-2015, and 37% are now using only their first or second (personally owned) PC.

And, if you recall, it was during this same time frame that smartphones had their meteoric rise. Very soon after smartphones hit, tablets made the scene. Looking back, within the span of four years, PCs, smartphones, and tablets went mass market at about the exact same time.

This means a full third of PC owners bought their machines during the heydays of both the smartphone and the tablet, so they probably never saw the PC as the center of their computing universe. They probably never had the chance to establish a deep relationship with their PC—not as deep, anyway, as those of us who have owned them for decades.

That confluence of tech adoption curves is also a primary reason the PC growth cycle was cut short and never reached its full potential. There was a time that I and many others believed every person would own a PC. That belief is coming true, except that that PC is coming in the shape of a smartphone—not just in the shape of a notebook or desktop as we once thought.

That dynamic shows up clearly in our research. Fully 70% of consumers in our research panel said their smartphone is their most important personal (not work) device. Or that 43% said they use their PC or Mac mainly for work tasks and their smartphone for most other tasks. Or that 45% said they spend more time at home (not work) using their smartphone than their PC and Mac. And, perhaps most significantly, that 64% of consumers say they find themselves spending more time using their smartphone the longer they have owned it.