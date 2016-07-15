Why Is This Ad Promoting Getting Your Coworkers Fired?

That ad is the brainchild of expenses management startup Expensify. It is intended to recruit people to work for the company.

After I shared a photo of the ad on Twitter, I connected with Expensify founder and CEO David Barrett to understand the reasoning behind an ad that attempts to lure talent by advertising that it fires its employees.

Barrett responded that the ad is intended for employees stuck at companies that “don’t take these questions seriously,” meaning when to let go of those who are dragging down the culture. It seems that the ad is trying to convey that Expensify is a place to work where they’re not afraid to fire those that aren’t working out, and that’ll be better for you (if you’re a “rock star” engineer).

But that’s a hell of a lot of context to convey in an ad. I spotted it for the first time at the 24th Street BART stop in the Mission while on my way to work. Incidentally, the Mission is at the center of ongoing tensions between the tech community and its longer-term residents, heavily Latino and working class.

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw an ad that promoted firing people in a neighborhood with rampant displacement and inequality.

Beyond that, who would want to be unceremoniously fired and lose their health insurance and income? Has Silicon Valley completely lost its sense of empathy?

As Barrett tells me, it’s intended for quiet types like him: Those who are hardworking and feel they’ve been passed over by their more loud and brash peers. “This campaign is about trying to find introverts like me, who are quietly being ignored and overlooked in job after job, and letting them know that some places are attempting to do better,” he explains.