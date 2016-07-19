How This Technology Is Making Doctors Hate Their Jobs

Matthew Walvick is a doctor. But until recently, when he left a large hospital to work at a startup, he felt like his day was utterly consumed with data entry.

Walvick, a former internal medicine physician at John Muir Health, recalls spending endless hours checking boxes and filling out charts on the hospital’s electronic medical record system. As soon as he returned home after an exhaustive day, he’d hit refresh and be faced with yet more computer work–much to the dismay of his family.

It wasn’t all that long ago that doctors’ records consisted of scrawling handwritten notes in a binder. The transition from paper-based systems to digital ones kicked off in 2009, under the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act of 2009, which incentivized providers to adopt electronic medical records. That law took effect in January of 2011.

This technology was supposed to reduce inefficiencies, make doctors’ lives easier, and improve patient outcomes. The only problem? Many hospitals spent millions (and sometimes, billions) on systems that weren’t designed to help their providers treat patients. “Frankly, the main incentive is to document exhaustively so you cover your ass and get paid,” says Jay Parkinson, a New York-based pediatrician and the founder of health-tech startup Sherpaa.

Indeed, physicians tell Fast Company that these systems are about a combination of meeting regulatory requirements, maximizing billing, and avoiding liability. “I would describe the practice of medicine today as a festival of measurements that have little to do with patient care,” adds Jordan Shlain, a Bay Area-based primary care physician with Private Medical Services.

Even in cases where the system is ostensibly set up to help doctors, it falls short. Many physicians are now facing an increasing deluge of alerts, including pop-ups about vitally important things as well as utterly meaningless ones. “Many of us are now becoming immune to these alerts,” says Nate Gross, a doctor who cofounded both Rock Health and Doximity. “It’s a user-experience flaw: These systems were not designed to follow how doctors actually think.”

Arguably, the biggest problem is that it’s a nightmare for doctors to share vital patient information from one hospital to another. These systems were intended to be interoperable, meaning it would be easy for a doctor to obtain a record from another facility. That didn’t happen, in part because it it doesn’t help the bottom line of the biggest medical record vendors or the hospitals to make it easy for patients to change doctors.