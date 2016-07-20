Lessons From A $900 Million Company Sale

Magento is the archetype of the company whose products you use but you’ve never heard of: Their open-source platform is used by tens of thousands of e-commerce sites and corporate clients around the world, ranging from the biggest of the big box stores to corporate titans like Nike to small mom-and-pop retail stores. Magento works quietly in the background, making sure that when you order a product, the workflow of finding it in the warehouse and shipping it to you begins. Over $50 billion in gross merchandise sales goes through Magento’s platforms each year, the company says.

Mark Lavelle, Magento’s CEO, is friendly and genial and as unpretentious as executives go. However, his company was at the center of the $925 million spin-off of eBay’s enterprise unit as part of eBay’s 2015 corporate restructuring. The unit, called, appropriately enough, eBay Enterprise, was split into four parts–and Magento was one of them.

Lavelle was picked to handle Magento’s transition from a part of eBay into a separate company, which meant talking to potential purchasers and investors and dealing with all the chaos that comes with a nearly $1 billion spin-off. But it was Lavelle’s second time being involved in a monster transaction: He joined eBay in 2008 when Bill Me Later, a company he cofounded, was acquired by eBay for nearly $1 billion.

Mark Lavelle

Lavelle said leaving eBay with a massive spin-off that’s pretty much equal to how much eBay paid for his company in the first place felt like “going full circle.” As a corporate veteran tasked with turning a popular piece of business software into a standalone corporation, it was a challenging task.

Lavelle described a difficult process of turning Magento into a separate company. First off, Magento’s business model is different from that of many other software products: Magento (the software) is open source, and eBay Enterprise (and later Magento Commerce) made money from a paid enterprise version, platform customization and consulting for clients. This meant finding backing from the right investor, who turned out to be private equity firm Permira.

Describing an exhausting search, Lavelle said “The most stressful part was that we pitched 22 private equity firms. This meant whittling down, and talking to executives and partners was stressful for me because I didn’t know the exact details of the process and how it would be. We worked hard in that first year to share our story, and we were fired up about Magento’s future.”

Spinning off Magento took approximately 11 months, the company says, from the initial decision by eBay to separate their Enterprise division to the finalization of agreements with Permira. But spinning off a company takes even longer than that. Lavelle noted that Magento’s internal finance and human relations systems were only spinning out from eBay’s recently–even when companies go their separate ways, the common infrastructure they share tends to be dissolved later rather than sooner. Even now, Magento is based in the San Jose suburb of Campbell, CA, in offices that are less than 15 minutes drive from eBay’s corporate headquarters.