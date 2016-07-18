What It Was Like To Work At The Most Important R&D Lab Of The Past 50 Years

In the 1970s and 1980s, before Apple became the poster child for Silicon Valley innovation, the center of computer science experimentation was a company that is now best known for its outdated copy machines. Xerox, flooded with money from the success of its pioneering photocopiers in the 1960s, brought together the world’s greatest computer engineers and programmers within the company’s R&D arm, Xerox PARC . It was there that many of the first modern computing technologies were developed, such as the graphical user interface and laser printing. As legend has it , a visit to PARC in 1979 gave Steve Jobs the idea for the computer mouse.

Xerox Alto Workstation, the first computer designed to use a graphical user interface. Flickr user Carlo Nardone

Though Xerox would eventually fall behind companies like Apple and IBM in the race to build personal computers, for a little over a decade its research centers were a place of unparalleled collaboration and invention. “We had the equipment and the systems and the computer resources that nobody in the world had,” says Maureen Stone, a digital color expert who now works as a head researcher at the data visualization software company Tableau. Stone got a job at PARC right out of school in the early 1980s, working in the color science lab. “We were the only people who were computer science people who had color displays, color printers, color scanners, color measurement equipment–all the pieces that we needed,” says Stone. “The graphic arts industry had the scanners and the printers and some of the color science, but they didn’t have the flexibility that we had as computer scientists.”

Stone’s first project at PARC was building what she calls an “early and much simpler version of Adobe Illustrator”–and indeed, her bosses at PARC, John Warnock and Chuck Geschke, did eventually go on to found Adobe. Over the two decades that she worked there, she contributed seminal work to the research of color displays on computers and printers.

When Stone left in the 1990s, Xerox had already started losing money and the research center had become much more like a functional office than the mad scientist lab it once was. But spending your formative professional years at a place like PARC leaves an impact. “It was at PARC that I developed all the expertise one needs to be a research scientist in computing,” she says.

Stone first heard about PARC when early Xerox computer scientists Adele Goldberg and David Liddle spoke at the University of Illinois, where Stone was getting her masters in computer science. After she graduated, she went on to CalTech to pursue her PhD, but decided to drop out after nine months. Since PARC had a partnership with the school, she was able to get a job as a researcher there with just a masters degree.

Stone says she quickly learned that the lab at PARC was also a place to further your education. “Since I didn’t have the PhD I had to do it in-house,” she says. “I developed a very hands-on approach to trying things out, building tools that you can actually iterate and explore with. I developed a taste for practical yet scientifically interesting problems.” And after working for many years under the best color and computer scientists in the country, she became a well-known member of the community herself.

PARC was also where Stone would get her introduction to the field of color science. While building illustration software, Stone worked with Xerox’s new color printers, but the computer displays were still black and white. She and her team had to figure out how to name the colors within the software so that it could send the signal to the printer. “We were doing color picking and monitor-to-print very early on,” she says. “Nobody else had the technology.”