Watch Chance The Rapper’s Emotional Muhammad Ali Tribute At The 2016 ESPY Awards

WHO: Chance the Rapper

WHY WE CARE: Wednesday night’s 2016 ESPY Awards—a ceremony feteing athletes and everything else sports related—bookended the evening with two powerful moments. First: NBA players LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Paul opened the night with a call to action to end violence and racial injustice in light of last week’s shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, as well as the deadly shootings in Dallas. And then, to close out the show, Chance the Rapper honored the late Muhammad Ali with an original song, a little more than a month since the G.O.A.T.’s death. Also onstage for the emotional, piano-driven tribute were Donnie Trumpet, Jamila Woods, Peter Cottontale, and Teddy Jackson (notably absent, however, was Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who helped Chance prep for his performance with a quick dance).