“Pokémon Of New York” Is The Last, Best Pokémon Go Parody We‘ll Post (Probably)

The purpose of Pokémon Go is to find rare objects in the wild. Perhaps you’ve noticed the steely gaze of roving pedestrians using their phones like metal detectors—though, statistically, you’ve done more than notice. The apocalyptically popular mobile game has also spawned a parallel cottage industry of finding rare content ideas in the wild. Within a few days of its release, there were not one but two pieces about using Pokémon Go as a dating app. Twitter memes are legion, so are wacky news roundups, and obviously brands are getting in on the action. When its not creating car crashes, Pokémon Go has been inspiring content. And though we at Co.Create have been enjoying it immensely, it is just about time for a moratorium. But first, here is one more entry in Pokémon Parody, a genre unto itself.