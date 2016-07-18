Why A Conservation Group Is Buying Shark Fishing Rights In The Great Barrier Reef

The WWF, one of the world’s largest conservation groups, is getting into the shark fishing business.

But before you get all outraged, know there is a strategy behind buying a $100,000 shark-fishing license for Australia’s Great Barrier Reef: They are planning not to use it.

The idea is to make it unavailable to others, protecting not only the sharks, but also any other creatures disturbed when trawling nets are dragged through its seas.

“This will also prevent dugongs, turtles, and dolphins being killed as by-catch, and help the reef heal after the worst coral bleaching in its history,” WWF Australia’s conservation director Gilly Llewellyn told ABC News.

The license includes a 1.2 kilometer net, which will be scrapped. WWF says that the program will save 10,000 sharks per year, based on the its own interpretations of Queensland’s fishing figures.

Or perhaps not. Speaking to Australia’s ABC News, fisherman Mario Fazio called the scheme a “PR stunt.” The license that the WWF plans to buy hasn’t been in use since 2004. When asked about this, Llewellyn said “Someone could buy it tomorrow and go fishing with it in a couple of months’ time and it could be catching sharks again.”

PR stunt or not, overfishing of sharks is a real problem, and not just for the sharks and the other creatures that get caught in the nets. By removing apex predators from the ecosystem, the coral itself is put in danger.