From Rebranding Ashley Madison To Coworking Trends: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

Congratulations on finally kicking that bad habit and taking up a healthier one! Now comes the real challenge: making that change last. Let these masters of long-term habits show you how it’s done.

Most coworking spaces try to offer users competitive rates, but from paying rent to providing furniture, they’ve got their own overhead to account for. That’s why some restaurants and coffee shops are opening their doors to freelancers during off-hours–often for less than a WeWork membership.

The dating site for cheaters has courted controversy since its very beginning, but now Ashley Madison finds itself in survival mode as it tries to regain trust (ironically enough) after a devastating attack by hackers made users’ information public last year. Here’s an inside look at those efforts.

Now that Theresa May is Britain’s new prime minister, attention turns to the government’s efforts to negotiate a way out of the European Union. That hasn’t tamped down widespread calls for a revote, though–the prospects for which, like much else in the U.K. right around now, are looking uncertain.

Want to court speaking opportunities using the LinkedIn profile you already have? It may be easier than you think if you just remember that the platform is essentially a search engine. Here’s how to optimize your account in order to get picked up in event organizers’ searches for speakers.