The U.S. Solar Industry Sees A Potential Windfall In A Hillary Clinton Presidency

In March, Hillary Clinton held a fundraiser at the home of SolarCity CEO Lyndon Rive. Widely attended by others in the solar industry, the mood was enthusiastic and appreciative.

The reasons are apparent. More than any other form of energy, Clinton has touted solar as the key to reforming America’s energy economy and meeting national and international climate change targets. Her energy policy proposals would have the equivalent solar energy capacity of 500 million photovoltaic panels running by 2020, the end of a Clinton first term. This equates to 140 gigawatts or having a rooftop systems on 25 million homes, according to her campaign.

The U.S. solar industry, which has sometimes struggled despite the rapid growth of solar technology, sees a Clinton presidency as a way to turbocharge its growth.

When he first heard about Clinton’s solar ambitions, Tom Werner, CEO of SunPower, one of the few larger U.S. solar manufacturers that has survived an influx of cheap foreign imports, thought: “huge deal, game changer.” SolarCity’s chief policy officer and former Obama administration energy regulator Jon Wellinghoff is a bit more measured about her goals: “aggressive but doable.”

Solar is good politics for Clinton today, more so than wind energy, nuclear energy, or natural gas. In her 2008 presidential run, she put no particular emphasis on solar above wind and other forms of renewable energy, but today costs have dropped dramatically, and it is a far more proven technology. Even better, solar can be used in every state and directly benefits both individual households (i.e., individual voters) and large commercial power buyers. Gallup surveys show that 79% of people want to see the U.S. put increased emphasis on solar.

But how far would 140 GW really get us? If you view it from the perspective of a solar company: pretty far. Today’s total installed solar capacity in the U.S. is only 30 gigawatts. Though the industry is supposed to add another 16 GW in 2016 alone, 140 GW is still well above current projections, most of which show solar growing somewhere from 100 GW (according to Greentech Media) to 110 GW (according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, or SEIA) by 2020. The difference between Clinton’s policy and today’s business as usual growth, then is, at minimum, 30 GW–the equivalent of all of today’s solar growth to date.

She has not explicitly called for any overarching legislation–like a carbon tax or cap, or a national renewable electricity standard–that would achieve this.

U.S. companies believe it would be a boost to the domestic industry, specifically–maybe not in time to save a company like SunEdison, now in bankruptcy, but for many other companies, from manufacturers to installers to companies that provide ancillary solar-related services, including battery storage and electric grid control software. Her campaign pledges–which also include a $60 billion “clean energy challenge” that would reward grants, a Solar X-prize, and other incentives to speed up policy, infrastructure, and technology changes–could also surely help earlier-stage startups.