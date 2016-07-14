This Is The Most Likely Reason Why You Feel Successful But Still Aren’t Happy

It’s a question many of us ask ourselves and have trouble answering. Because what is success, anyway? Is it writing a book and selling a million copies? Winning awards? Or just feeling satisfied with your work? We’re often told that success is in the eye of the beholder–that we need to define it for ourselves, on terms that are meaningful to us.

Which is true. But it doesn’t tell us how to do it, and try as we might, many of our achievements still wind up fitting a mold that suits somebody else–like our employers or society–at least as much as, if not more than, it suits us personally. And we still find ourselves left unsatisfied or unhappy, wishing we had something more or something else, no matter how “successful” we’ve been.

Here’s a look at one of the most likely reasons why.

As someone who’s studied and written about the psychology of happiness, I’ve discovered there roughly are three types of success. The trick–first–is to remember that you can’t have them all at once, and then to figure out which one you’re aiming at. It looks something like this:

1. Sales success is about getting people to buy something you’ve created or put on offer: Your book is a commercial hit! Everybody’s reading it, everybody’s talking about it, you’re on TV. You sell hundreds, then thousands, then even millions of copies. Dump trucks beep while backing into your garage to pour out endless royalty payments. (Most book authors can tell you the publishing business doesn’t work anything like this except for a lucky handful, but you get the idea.)

2. Social success means you’re widely recognized among your peers–people you respect. You’ve earned critical success. Industry renown. To extend the book author example, the New York Times reviews your latest novel. You’re short-listed for the Man Booker Prize, and the top tastemakers are all talking about you and your work (whether or not it’s a commercial hit).