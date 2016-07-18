“We’re The Superhumans” Celebrates The 2016 Paralympics

A re-recording of the Sammy Davis Jr. track “Yes I Can” provides an unexpected yet inspired soundtrack for “We’re the Superhumans”–the new campaign conceived by Channel 4 in-house creative agency 4creative to promote the broadcaster’s coverage of this summer’s Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Launched simultaneously across social media and Channel 4 platforms last week, the three-minute film at the heart of the campaign is a fine balance between building on the success of the broadcaster’s heart-pumping, multi-award-winning 2012 campaign, “Meet the Superhumans”–Channel 4’s biggest marketing push in 30 years–and doing something different.

“The challenge was how best to build on the legacy,” James Walker, Channel 4’s head of marketing tells Co.Create. “The 2012 work was gritty and defiant and that was right at that time. And the Olympics that year were in London, on home ground, which lent itself to a certain attitude.”

This year’s setting in Rio lent itself to something more joyful and celebratory, however. And there was a desire to do something broad and accessible rather than edgy or cool to broaden the campaign’s reach.

“The superhuman idea was a great asset to build on. So we set out to encourage people to think differently about what superhuman means–to widen the idea to include people who do amazing things in life, not just Paralympians,” Walker adds.

The end result features a cast of more than 140 disabled people from all walks of life.

The film opens with a swing band formed of disabled musicians from around the world. As they perform the upbeat Sammy Davis number, the lead vocalist Tony Dee glides through a fast-paced sequence of intercut scenes in which “ordinary” and sports people do extraordinary things demonstrating that, despite their disability, they have turned “No, I can’t” into “Yes, I can.”