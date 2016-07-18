Nissan’s Virtual Face Paint App Goes Global For The Olympics

Sports fans can show and share their national pride and support for those taking part in next month’s Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro by virtually painting their face with one of almost 2,000 different designs, thanks to a global rollout of Nissan’s Olympic ‘Diehard Fan Nations’ app .

The augmented reality app allows fans to choose from up to 20 different designs for each of the 206 non-Brazilian nations due to participate, paint their chosen design over a favorite picture or video of their face, then share the result–all using a smartphone or tablet.

As host nation, Brazil will have its own, dedicated app only available in Brazil.

Launching today, Nissan’s Olympic Die Hard Fan is a global upscaling of an idea originally conceived by digital experience design agency Critical Mass for the car manufacturer’s sponsorship of 100 U.S. college and university sports teams, which launched last November.

In the months since its launch, Nissan’s college sport Die Hard Fan app has been downloaded more than half a million times and generated millions of shares.

Like its predecessor, the new app was developed using a combination of analog, traditional face painting skills, and state of the art digital face mapping technology from Image Metrics, which enables fast and lifelike results as the final image fits seamlessly onto the image of any user’s face and moves naturally in real time.

“When we first used the face mapping technology, the result was fantastic but not as lifelike as traditional face painting,” Chris Gokiert, president of Critical Mass explains. “So we used analog artistry done by hand by face painters then shot the faces painted from all angles before supplying Image Metrics with the files to process.”