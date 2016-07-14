If You Can Only Spare 15 Minutes A Week For LinkedIn, Do This

You, my friend.

At least, you do if you don’t want all your brand-building work to fizzle. In the time it takes a pot of water to boil, you can reinforce your reputation and network. You don’t have to sacrifice progress for picnics. Just follow this minute-by-minute guide.

We’ll start with the most time-consuming part first: Engaging with other humans. The good news is that you don’t have to go out of your way to keep your network warm. A little nuanced interaction goes a long way in not only reminding contacts that you exist, but also that you’re interested in them and what they’re doing.

Jot notes about any time-expensive stuff that can wait for a longer makeover session.

Like their posts. Comment on their stuff. Endorse their skills.

It’s really that easy. Hammer out a list of 20 or so people whose radar you’d like to stay on and start clicking two or three each week. You’ll not only seem like a networking pro, you’ll also find that your contacts respond in kind. When you’re building a brand in the digital realm, social proof in the form of their reactions is pure gold.

There’s no sense starting your maintenance routine cold or with a profile that has dings and dents. Size your profile up from top to bottom, addressing easy-to-fix items like typos, dead links, or that old contact number you no longer use. Jot notes about any time-expensive stuff that can wait for a longer makeover session.