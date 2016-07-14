A 6-Step Plan To Figure Out Your Next Career Move

More than half of U.S. workers aren’t satisfied with their jobs . But even when you hate your job and you know it’s time to make a change, it can be difficult to know what to do next. So, it’s easy to stall, do nothing, and remain unhappy. That’s a mistake, says career coach Barbara Sher, author of the best-selling Wishcraft: How to Get What You Really Want , and several others.

“Your heart has taste buds, just like your mouth,” she says. What you may need is bit of space and a few exercises to get back in touch with what you really want to do. These six exercises can help.

Hold off on the big-picture brainstorming for a while. Sher advises people to think about things on a simpler level. What would your days look like if you had control over them? Ask yourself some key questions:

How would your days be structured?

How would your day’s activities unfold?

What would you be doing for work?

Where would you be doing it?

What kind of people would you be working with?

Sometimes, if you’re burned out, it may take a little practice fantasizing about swimming pools and horseback riding before you feel like thinking about ideal work, Sher says. With a little practice, you’ll get there.

When you’re truly burned out, you might have lost touch with what truly makes you happy, Sher says. If that’s the case, she recommends a simple mindfulness exercise. Use a 1 (awful) to 10 (heavenly) scale to give actions, people, and things in your life a happiness ranking.

Think about what you’re doing at work. Ride your bike. Paint a picture. Notice how happy each action makes you, and give it an “H-level”—Sher’s name for the rankings. Soon, you’ll start to be more in tune with the areas of your life that are satisfying, and those that make you unhappy, she says.

“Any happiness level ranking that is a 7 or above is telling you something. And what it’s telling you isn’t frivolous, it’s scientific data,” she says.