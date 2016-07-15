The Truth About Standing Desks And Productivity

If you learned that you could increase your productivity by almost 50% by making one near-effortless change, you’d probably try it. But at what point would you question whether the advice was too good to be true?

A recent study from Texas A&M University found that employees who used sit-stand desks were 46% more productive than those at traditional desks. Major news media ran with the eye-catching stat, and readers gobbled up the information, believing they, too, could be wildly more productive if only they had the right desk. Who wouldn’t want to be more productive by putting in so little extra effort?

Unfortunately, the research was far from a slam dunk, as Dr. Jack P. Callaghan, a professor at the Department of Kinesiology at the University of Waterloo, explained. “There was no randomization of the workers,” he said, “and there were no historical performance data as baseline.”

The study was about a very specific group of people, call-center employees, and the employees who had adjustable height desks were all newer employees with only a few weeks of experience on the job. Additionally, they only took calls from new clients, whereas the more experienced employees who were seated only took calls from existing clients. The sitters, on average, successfully resolved 0.57 calls per hour, whereas the employees who had the option to stand resolved 1.26 calls per hour, but the nature of the calls were totally different.

Knowing the details of the study casts a very different light on the validity of the findings and how applicable they are to other kinds of knowledge workers, but what does other research reveal?

There is no current consensus on sit-stand desks and productivity. Callaghan and a coauthor analyzed eight studies that looked at whether adjustable height desks affect productivity. Three of the studies showed an increase in productivity, four of them showed no effect at all, and one reported mixed results.

An even more recent review of studies from this year found that sit-stand desks had “no considerable effect” on performance. They also didn’t significantly affect the amount of sick time employees took, which is often included in productivity measures.